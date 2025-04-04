Kerala paper questions Priyanka’s absence during debate on Waqf Bill in LS

The Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama’s (EK faction) mouthpiece, Suprabhatam, criticized Congress over the Waqf Amendment Bill debate in Parliament.

In an editorial published on Friday, Suprabhatham questioned the absence of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress’ MP from Wayanad in Kerala, during the discussions and voting on the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The editorial said Priyanka Vadra’s absence in the Lok Sabha violates the Congress’ whip and remains an indelible stain in the collective memory. It also criticizes Rahul Gandhi for not participating in the discussions. The question as to why the Opposition leader did not speak at the Lok Sabha during the discussions will also remain, it said.

Advertisement

It has been reported that there is a strong feeling in the Muslim community over Priyanka’s absence during the discussions on the Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Many a Muslim leaders feel that Priyanka should have acted in a more responsible way when the House was deliberating on an important issue.

“It is a betrayal of voters by Priyanka, who won the elections with a thumping majority with the support of the minorities, especially Muslims,” said T K Ashraf, general secretary of the Wisdom Islamic Organisation in a Facebook post.

Sathar Panthaloor, former general secretary of the Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF), said Priyanka, with her absence during the discussions on the Waqf Bill has disappointed the voters of Wayanad.