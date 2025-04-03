ASHA workers’ strike: Third round of talks ends in deadlock

The latest round of talks between Kerala Health Minister Veena George and protesting ASHA workers ended without a resolution, as the workers rejected the proposal to form a committee to study their demands. They have decided to continue their protest.

This marks the third round of negotiations between the minister and the Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association (KAHWA), which is leading the agitation. Trade unions CITU and INTUC also participated in the discussions and agreed to the proposal to form a committee, unlike the ASHA workers.

Earlier discussions also failed to yield an agreement, with authorities citing financial constraints as a key reason for their inability to meet the demands. Talks with the ASHA workers, who are staging a hunger strike in front of the Secretariat, are set to resume on Friday.

ASHA workers have been protesting in front of the Secretariat since February 10, demanding retirement benefits, better working conditions, and an increased honorarium. As of Wednesday, their round-the-clock protest has completed 53 days, while their hunger strike has entered its 14th day.