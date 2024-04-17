Development in Udhampur constituency will continue despite opposition propaganda: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister and BJP candidate for Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency Dr Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that the constituency is on a fast track development journey and this drive will continue despite the opposition propaganda.

Making a scathing attack on the Congress and opposition parties on the sidelines of a massive roadshow in Kathua on the last day of the campaigning for the Udhampur seat, Dr Jitendra Singh said: “The Congress Party had deprived this entire region of any development for the last over 60 years and in fact deliberately also halted the ongoing projects only to appease their masters and to keep particular sections of vote bank in good humour by discriminating with this region.”

The irony is, he said, the Congress leaders who say that there is no development happening in this region are the ones who are using these facilities created by us in the last 10 years, whether it is the network of roads, or bridges or flyovers or tunnels or the Medical Colleges, etc.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, in the last 10 years under Prime Minister Modi, Udhampur-Doda-Kathua Lok Sabha constituency is among the most developed constituencies in the country.

He said that it is perhaps the only constituency in the country which got three centrally funded medical colleges and a host of national projects including the highest railway bridge of world, longest road tunnel of Asia at Chenani, North India’s first Industrial Biotech Park at Kathua, North India’s first River Rejuvenation Project at River Devika, North India’s first Cable Bridge Atal Setu in Basohli, two Passport offices, Radio Station at Udhampur, etc.

Not only this, as Prime Minister Modi mentioned during his address at the Udhampur rally on 12th of this month, the Congress led UPA government halted the Shahpur-Kandi Project, which would benefit the twin districts of Kathua and Samba and the project was revived only after Modi came to power, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh added that in the last ten years, while three Medical Colleges came up in the constituency there were at least 20 Degree Colleges and nearly a dozen Kendriya Vidyalayas opened in this constituency.

Appealing to voters to cast their vote in totality, Dr Jitendra Singh said: “We have no opponent and our competition is with ourselves. We have to prove before ourselves that we have put up a better performance than in 2019 when we registered a record margin in J&K by more than three lakh 58 thousand votes.”

He said that it is a foregone conclusion that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be sworn in as Prime Minister for the third term in June 2024 with a 400 plus mandate.