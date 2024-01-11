Delhi: Tihar jail administration revamps security measures after notorious gangster’s murder

In the wake of the murder of notorious gangster Tillu Tajpuria within Tihar Jail’s walls, the prison administration has implemented a series of new security measures to ensure the safety of inmates.

These steps, based on research and development, aim to prevent future clashes and violence within the jail.

One key change is the deployment of Quick Response Teams (QRTs) in each prison. Comprising 6-8 security personnel drawn from the jail staff, ITBP, Tamil Nadu Police, and other paramilitary forces, these teams have undergone specialised anti-riot training. They conduct regular drills within the jail to hone their response to potential disturbances.

Furthermore, security personnel are now equipped with non-lethal tools like pepper spray to manage situations where inmates clash or create disruptions.

This move aims to de-escalate situations without resorting to excessive force. Additionally, the use of electric batons has been implemented as a last resort to control violent individuals.

Meanwhile, the Tihar Jail administration has seized more than 1400 mobile phones in 13 months.

5G network in Delhi jails remains a big challenge for the jail administration because the jammers installed in Delhi jails work on 3G and 4G networks and those jammers are not able to work on 5G networks, due to which criminals are establishing their influence in the outside world by using 5G networks.

According to the Tihar Jail administration, the jammers installed in jails should also work on 5G, due to which there is a need to change the technology for which paperwork is being done. Apart from this, according to the jail administration, the jammers installed work on 3G and 4G networks, whereas 2G networks also easily dodge the jammers and this is the reason why criminals also use phones with 2G networks.

According to the Tihar Jail Administration, a total of 1430 mobile phones and SIM cards have been recovered by the Jail Administration in the last 13 months. According to the jail administration, 82 from jail number 1, 33 from two, 204 from three, 262 from four, 269 from seven, one, eight and nine, 247 from Rohini jail (number 10), and 127 and 12 from jail number 11 of Mandoli. 67, 13 to 74 and 15 to 64 mobile phones and SIM cards have been recovered.

While speaking to ANI, DG Tihar Sanjay Beniwal said “Our teams conduct checking campaigns in different jails from time to time, and during that time, special care is taken to ensure that no prisoner has mobile, tobacco or any illegal item. So it is not and if any prisoner is found with it then it is confiscated and action is taken against him.”

According to the Tihar administration, in the last 13 months, apart from mobile phones, a large number of sharp weapons have also been recovered from different jails. According to the jail administration, 56 from jail number one of Tihar, 26 from two, 116 from three. , four to 55, seven to none, eight and nine to 80, 6 from Rohini jail (number 10) and 64, 12 to 52, 13 to 45 and 15 to 26 knives were recovered from Mandoli jail number 11. Their total number is 616.

In about 13 months, 950 grammes of tobacco substance was recovered from Tihar jail number one, 550 grammes from jail number two, 3 to 850 grammes, four to 750 grammes, seven to 250 grammes, and eight and nine to 650 grammes from Rohini (10 November jail) 700 grammes, 550 grammes, 12 to 500 grammes, 13 to 650 grams and 15 to 450 grammes were recovered from Mandoli (jail number 11). This drug substance is total of 6,850 grammes. A total of 181 pen drives were recovered during the raids conducted in these jails during this period.