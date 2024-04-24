Bharadwaj meets Kejriwal in Tihar; says ‘he is strong and will continue his struggle’

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for half an hour in the Tihar prisons where he is jailed in connection with the excise policy case.

Bharadwaj said Kejriwal told him that he was very strong and with people’s blessings and support, he would continue his struggle. He said he met the AAP supremo through ‘mulakat jangla’.

‘Mulakat jangla’ is an iron mesh that separates the inmate from the visitor in a room inside the jail. A visitor and an inmate can talk to each other by sitting on different sides of the mesh.

Asked about Kejriwal’s health, the minister said, “I think one can get this information from the Tihar administration.”

On April 15, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP’s national general secretary Sandeep Pathak had met Kejriwal at Tihar.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday alleged that Kejriwal was under the surveillance of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the Lieutenant Governor (LG) office.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the excise policy scam. He is under judicial custody till May 7.

After his arrest, Kejriwal had sent messages to his ministers to address issues such as water supply and availability of medicines in government hospitals. He also asked party MLAs to visit their constituencies and offer help to the people there.