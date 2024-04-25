People of Delhi saddened by arrest of Kejriwal: Saurabh Bharadwaj

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said here on Thursday that Delhiites were extremely saddened by the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and would answer to this to the BJP with their vote in the Lok Sabha (LS) polls.

“Today, the people of Delhi are extremely saddened that their most popular chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, has been put in jail. The people of Delhi want to give a befitting reply to the BJP and the Central government for this through their votes,’’ he said while distributing pamphlets at metro stations under the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency urging Delhiites to‘Jail ka jawab vote se’ (counter jail with votes).

Asserting that the people of Delhi have decided to ‘counter jail with votes’, he said, “With the power of votes, we will tell the BJP that whatever they did was wrong.’’

Talking about the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, the minister said, “The AAP is using various methods to convey its message to the people of Delhi. Today, along with the AAP candidate from New Delhi Lok Sabha seat Somnath Bharti, we are standing at metro stations and distributing pamphlets and appealing to the people to ‘jail ka jawab vote se’. Along with this, we are going to launch today the campaign song of the AAP for the LS elections.”

AAP volunteers appealed to the commuters to exercise their right to vote on May 25 to oust the ruling BJP.

It may be mentioned here that the AAP and Congress announced seat-sharing arrangements in several states for the Lok Sabha elections.

As per the agreement, of the seven parliamentary seats in Delhi, AAP would contest four while Congress would contest.

Voting in seven parliamentary seats in Delhi is scheduled to be held on 25th May.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, both the parties drew a blank.