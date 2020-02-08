Amid the ongoing Delhi Assembly election, a fight broke out between the workers of AAP and BJP at a polling booth in North Delhi’s Majnu ka Tilla on Saturday.

In a video, Congress leader Alka Lamba was reportedly seen slapping an AAP worker who was allegedly shouting at Lamba. She suddenly raised her right hand high to slap the worker who moved back and she missed the target.

The Congress workers along with Lamba chased the man who was escorted away by the policemen.

“As soon as I came out of the polling booth, I saw the son of an AAP candidate arguing with the police over entering the booth. At that moment, an AAP worker, Harmesh, used abusive language against me. I thank the police for arresting him immediately,” Lamba said, news agency ANI reported.

On the other hand, AAP and BJP were also locked in a verbal fight over ‘Lord Hanuman’ as the BJP leader Manoj Tiwari alleged Arvind Kejriwal of defiling Lord Hanuman’s idol by touching it with the same hands that he used to take off his shoes.

Delhi CM on Saturday hit back at the BJP leader by taking it to Twitter and sought to know what kind of politics the BJP is doing.

“Ever since I have recited the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ on a TV channel, the BJP is constantly mocking me. Yesterday, I went to a Hanuman Temple,” he said.

“Today, BJP leaders are saying that the temple has turned impure by his visit. What kind of politics is this? God belongs to all. God blesses everyone, including those in the BJP,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

AAP chief was also locked-in with Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani in a Twitter battle as the latter claimed him to be a misogynist over his remark on the women voters in the national capital.

Alka Lamba who was earlier an MLA of AAP from Chandni Chowk constituency left the party over disagreements with Kejriwal and joined Congress.

