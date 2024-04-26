Congress cheating public with false guarantees: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur on Friday said, “After cheating mothers, sisters, farmers, poor and SC, ST, OBC with its false guarantees, the Congress is now planning to cheat our children as well.”

Addressing a public gathering at Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district, Anurag Thakur accused the Congress of resorting to various tactics to extort money from the public after coming to power. He alleged that this time, Congress has decided to continue extorting money even after one’s death.

“They (Congress) have prepared a plan. After your death, they want to grab your property and give it to their vote bank instead of your children. Therefore, you all need to be cautious of Congress and all the parties associated with it because Congress is anti-children, anti-property and anti-Sanatan,” Thakur said.

Advertisement

“On one hand, we have these thugs, while on the other hand, we have our Prime Minister Narendra Modi who does what he says. Our guarantees are backed by fulfilment of promises. That’s why the BJP, under the leadership of Modi, will form a strong government with full majority for the third consecutive term,” he said.

Welcoming the Supreme Court’s rejection of the petition for matching of VVPAT slips, Thakur said, “Once again, the opposition stands exposed in terms of consistently attributing its defeats to EVMs. Their claims have been repeatedly rejected by the public, still they persistently try to spread confusion by labelling EVMs as flawed.”

He called upon the opposition to fight the elections on issues and ideology.

“We want India to move forward. Our identity is service, good governance, and the welfare of the poor. On the other hand, the identity of the opposition is marked by fear, confusion, and corruption. Merely renaming UPA to the INDIA alliance has not changed their true face,” he charged.

He further said that the BJP has made it clear that by abolishing the Muslim quota, the people belonging to ST, SC, and OBC categories will be given their rights.

Congress’s appeasement politics stands exposed before the country, he said, adding that in the name of appeasement, these people want to give your property, quota, and all the rights to a particular community.

“Today, nothing is visible in Congress and its allies except regionalism, casteism, nepotism, and aversion to Sanatan. Their manifesto seems anti-India and inspired by foreign forces,” he alleged.

Rahul Gandhi is losing the elections from Wayanad and may file nomination from some other place soon, he claimed.

“Taking support of PFI and SDPI, which have pro-Pakistan and terrorist ideology, in the Wayanad elections only makes clear the degraded and anti-India thinking of Rahul Gandhi and Congress. This shows that he can stoop to any level to win an election,” he remarked.

Before 2014, the country was marred by scandals like the 2G scam, Commonwealth scam, Coal scam, AgustaWestland scam, and Bofors scam, he alleged, emphasising that in the last 10 years, the Modi government has diligently worked to enhance the country’s image on the world stage.

“Today, India is the fastest growing major economy in the world, poised to become the world’s third-largest economy in the next three years,” he asserted.