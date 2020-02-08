BJP Union Minister Smriti Irani reacting on the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s appeal on Saturday to women voters to go out and vote said aren’t the women not capable to decide themselves on who to vote.

In a tweet in Hindi, Irani said, “Aren’t the women capable to decide about who should they vote?”

Irani’s remarks came on a statement by Delhi CM appealing women voters to go out and cast their votes. He also urged them to take their men along with them to vote and also discuss with them about who it will be appropriate to cast vote.

Earlier in the day before the commencement of the election, Kejriwal had tweeted, “Definitely go and vote. A special appeal to all women, just as you take up the responsibility of the home, the responsibility of the nation and Delhi is on you. All of you women must go to vote and take the men in your families along with you. Do discuss with men who it is right to vote for.”

Arvind Kejriwal reacting on Smriti Irani’s allegation of him being feminist, said in a tweet in Hindi, “Smriti Ji, women of Delhi have decided on who to vote, and this time women themselves have decided on votes on behalf of their whole family.”

“In the end, it the women who will run the household,” he added.

In a separate interaction with the news agency ANI, Manoj Tiwari launched an attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his visit to Lord Hanuman temple at Cannaught Place in Delhi last night by saying, “He went to the temple to pray or to impure Lord Hanuman? With one hand he took off his shoes and again with the same hands he was holding the garland…what has he done?”

“When such fake devotees visit the temple, then this is what happens at the temple. I told the priest about it and to wash the idol of Lord Hanuman multiple times,” he added.

Over 1.47 crore voters will cast their votes in Delhi today, and the counting of votes with the declaration of results will be done on Tuesday.

