‘Congress and the INDI Alliance conspiring to re-divide India,’ says Yogi

Training his guns on the INDIA bloc, especially its key constituent Congress, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Friday that these parties aim to grant minorities the freedom to consume “food of their choice” that amounts to “giving freedom to cow slaughter”.

Addressing a huge election rally in Bilari, Moradabad, in favour of BJP candidate from Sambhal Parmeshwar Lal Saini, Yogi Adityanath said, “Yeh besharam log humari gaay ko khaane ki chhut denge, jabki humara shashtra gaay ko vishwamata kehta hai.” (These shameless people will allow our cow to be eaten whereas our scriptures hail the cow as the mother of the world). They will hand over the cow to the butchers. Will India ever accept this?”

He said Congress wants to confiscate the properties of countrymen and women and redistribute them among Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators.

The chief minister said Congress talks about getting the property of the countrymen X-rayed. “This implies that if someone owns a four-room house, they will grab two of them. Furthermore, the Congress suggests seizing women’s jewelry as well. India will vehemently oppose such measures.”

He remarked that similar initiatives were undertaken during the UPA government’s tenure from 2004 to 2014, aimed at undermining the reservations for the SC, ST, and OBC communities.

Referring to the Sachar Committee and Justice Ranganath Mishra Committee, he said that Congress wants to implement their recommendations and give 6 per cent of the backward castes’ reservation to Muslims.

The CM accused the Congress of once again scheming to divide the nation. Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, he said, “It has been heard that both the brother and sister wish to visit Ayodhya. When they were in power, they denied the existence of Ram, and now, they claim Ram belongs to everyone. This reveals their dual character. We shouldn’t place our trust in them; they’ll deceive us whenever they find an opportunity. We don’t desire a government tainted with deceit and corruption, but one that will lead India to greater prosperity.”

The chief minister urged the voters not to support those who hesitate to chant ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ as doing so would amount to honouring those who conspire against India.

He emphasised the necessity of electing a government committed to making India self-reliant and developed for the bright future of the upcoming generation. He noted that since the formation of the BJP government in UP, rioters have realised that their actions will be met with consequences.

The chief minister stated that according to our religious scriptures, Kalki would be incarnated here in Sambhal during Kaliyuga. “Lord Kalki will undertake the task of removing the unrighteous, oppressors, and unjust individuals to their rightful place, with the lotus symbol serving as its foundation.”