BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari on Saturday said his party would come to the power in the capital as his ‘sixth sense’ indicated for the same.

However, the Bhojpuri filmstar-singer-politician avoided giving any response on the question of whether he will be the Chief Minister or not if BJP is elected in power.

In a separate interaction with the news agency ANI, Tiwari launched an attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his visit to Lord Hanuman temple at Cannaught Place in Delhi last night by saying, “He went to the temple to pray or to impure Lord Hanuman? With one hand he took off his shoes and again with the same hands he was holding the garland…what has he done?”

“When such fake devotees visit the temple, then this is what happens at the temple. I told the priest about it and to wash the idol of Lord Hanuman multiple times,” he added.

While speaking to media persons near a polling station, BJP leader said, “Today I sense vibrations from all sides. Those who believe in the sixth sense, today it is my sixth sense telling me that this time, a BJP government will be formed.”

He told that his mother who comes from their village in Varanasi was on a fast on February 1, on the occasion of his birthday and pledged to leave only after today’s vote.

Tiwari said he has his mother’s as well as people’s blessings for today’s poll.

On a question about the Chief Minister’s face of BJP, he said, “There will be someone, someone very good.” He repeated the sentence multiple times.

“We will win 50 plus seats and form a government with people blessing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership,” he said on the question of his seats expectation in Delhi.

Over 1.47 crore voters will cast their votes in Delhi today, and the counting of votes with the declaration of results will be done on Tuesday.

