Delhi Police ups crackdown on vehicles with faulty registration plates

In the current year, the Delhi Traffic Police have intensified their crackdown on vehicles with defective registration plates, and there is a surge in prosecution which is part of a broader effort to enhance road safety and enforce compliance with traffic regulations, the police said.

According to the data released by the city’s Traffic Police unit, statistics for the current year till May 31, reveal that 16,859 violators for defective number plates have been booked, which is a significant increase compared to last year’s 4,363.

This marks a notable surge of nearly 286 per cent in prosecutions compared to the previous year, a police official said.

Additionally, the Delhi Traffic Police have undertaken a thorough analysis of the top ten traffic circles with the highest number of challans issued for defective number plates in 2024, where Mayur Vihar, Nand Nagri, Khajuri Khas, Samaypur Badli, Civil Lines and Bhajan Pura amongst four more places top the charts for the said violations.

Defective number plates, which include those that are not eligible, improperly formatted, or do not conform to the prescribed standards, have been identified as a major issue contributing to traffic violations and security concerns.

To bring this violation down, the city’s traffic police have deployed additional personnel and resources to monitor and apprehend violators.

Special drives and checkpoints have been established across the city, with a particular focus on high-traffic areas, at their exit and entry points, the department said.

The police had conducted an investigation that pinpointed the specific regions where traffic violations are most prevalent.

Focused enforcement strategies are being made that can be employed to enhance compliance with traffic regulations, the Delhi Police added.

Highlighting the importance of proper vehicle registration plates that are as per the latest guidelines, in addition to on-ground enforcement, there has been a concerted effort to raise public awareness about the issue through campaigns via social media and collaboration with automobile associations, to educate vehicle owners on the legal requirements and the potential penalties for non-compliance.

The Delhi Traffic Police have urged all the vehicle owners to check their number plates for compliance and make necessary corrections promptly to avoid penalties.