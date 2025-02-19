Delhi Police traffic advisory for oath ceremony of CM

In view of the oath ceremony of the new chief minister of Delhi at the
Ramleela Ground, the Traffic Police, on Wednesday, issued a traffic
advisory for the smooth flow of traffic as the ceremony will be
attended by many VIPs and VVIPs.
As per the advisory, several stretches of the roads, including Bahadur
Shah Zafar Marg from ITO to Delhi Gate, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg from
Delhi gate to Guru Nanak Chowk, Minto Road to roundabout at Kamla
Market and Ranjeet Singh Flyover to Turkman Gate.
Moreover, the advisory mentioned diversion on several roads, at Raj
Ghat, Delhi Gate, ITO, Ajmeri Gate, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Bhavbhuti
Marg and roundabout at Jhandewalan.
The police advised the public to avail of public transport to help
decongest roads, park their vehicles at the designated places and
report in case of any unusual or unidentified object or person to the
nearby personnel at the earliest.