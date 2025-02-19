Delhi Police traffic advisory for oath ceremony of CM

In view of the oath ceremony of the new chief minister of Delhi at the

Ramleela Ground, the Traffic Police, on Wednesday, issued a traffic

advisory for the smooth flow of traffic as the ceremony will be

attended by many VIPs and VVIPs.

As per the advisory, several stretches of the roads, including Bahadur

Shah Zafar Marg from ITO to Delhi Gate, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg from

Delhi gate to Guru Nanak Chowk, Minto Road to roundabout at Kamla

Market and Ranjeet Singh Flyover to Turkman Gate.

Moreover, the advisory mentioned diversion on several roads, at Raj

Ghat, Delhi Gate, ITO, Ajmeri Gate, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Bhavbhuti

Marg and roundabout at Jhandewalan.

The police advised the public to avail of public transport to help

decongest roads, park their vehicles at the designated places and

report in case of any unusual or unidentified object or person to the

nearby personnel at the earliest.