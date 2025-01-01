Elaborate security ensured smooth New Year celebrations: Delhi Police

The elaborate security arrangements ensured the smooth New Year

celebrations and regulation of traffic on New Year’s eve throughout

the city, the Delhi Traffic Police said in a statement.

As per the data released by the traffic police, on New Year’s eve, a

total of 4,583 motorists were prosecuted for various violations

including 558 for drunken drive, 35 for dangerous driving, 205 for

driving on wrong side, 35 for triple riding, 648 for driving without

helmet and 63 vehicles were impounded on the spot.

Advertisement

On New Year’s eve, a total of 558 motorists were prosecuted for

drunken driving, while 416 motorists were prosecuted in 2023, 318 in

2022, 25 in 2021, 19 in 2020 and 299 in 2019, the data stated.

Advertisement

Four deaths were reported in fatal road accidents on New Year’s eve

last year. However, no deaths in road accidents were reported on New

Year’s eve this year, it added.

Additionally, the Traffic Police deployed 88 teams, armed with breath

analyzers to nab drunken driving people.

Special deployment was also made to check stunts on motorcycles, over

speed, reckless, zig-zag and dangerous driving in coordination with

local police and PCR at major points i.e. Connaught Place, Mehrauli,

Saket, Nehru Place, Vasant Vihar, South Extension, Rajouri Garden,

Pitampura, Netaji Subhash Place, Laxmi Nagar and Mayur Vihar.