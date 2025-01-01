Elaborate security ensured smooth New Year celebrations: Delhi Police

The elaborate security arrangements ensured the smooth New Year
celebrations and regulation of traffic on New Year’s eve throughout
the city, the Delhi Traffic Police said in a statement.
As per the data released by the traffic police, on New Year’s eve, a
total of 4,583 motorists were prosecuted for various violations
including 558 for drunken drive, 35 for dangerous driving, 205 for
driving on wrong side, 35 for triple riding, 648 for driving without
helmet and 63 vehicles were impounded on the spot.
On New Year’s eve, a total of 558 motorists were prosecuted for
drunken driving, while 416 motorists were prosecuted in 2023, 318 in
2022, 25 in 2021, 19 in 2020 and 299 in 2019, the data stated.
Four deaths were reported in fatal road accidents on New Year’s eve
last year. However, no deaths in road accidents were reported on New
Year’s eve this year, it added.
Additionally, the Traffic Police deployed 88 teams, armed with breath
analyzers to nab drunken driving people.
Special deployment was also made to check stunts on motorcycles, over
speed, reckless, zig-zag and dangerous driving in coordination with
local police and PCR at major points i.e. Connaught Place, Mehrauli,
Saket, Nehru Place, Vasant Vihar, South Extension, Rajouri Garden,
Pitampura, Netaji Subhash Place, Laxmi Nagar and Mayur Vihar.