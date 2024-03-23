Delhi liquor policy case: AAP alleges ‘South lobby’ gave money to BJP, demands Nadda’s arrest

After Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday claimed that Sharat Chandra Reddy, key accused in the liquor policy case, gave electoral bonds of worth Rs 4.5 crore and 55 crore to the BJP and demanded the arrest of the ruling party’s national president JP Nadda.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi said, “In the so-called excise policy scam of Delhi, CBI and ED investigations have been going on for the past two years. In these two years, a question has come up again and again Where is the money trail? Where did the money go? No proceeds of crime were recovered from any leader, minister or worker of AAP.”

She claimed that the ED has arrested Kejriwal based on the statement of Reddy, who was arrested by the probe agency in the same case in November last year.

Advertisement

“Sharat Chandra Reddy clearly said that he never met or spoke with Arvind Kejriwal and has nothing to do with AAP. After being in jail for several months, he changed his statement. But where is the money? Where is the money trail?” she asked.

The money trail, the minister alleged, was found in the BJP’s account.

“He (Sharat Chandra Reddy) gave electoral bonds worth ₹4.5 crore to BJP. And then also gave bonds worth ₹55 crores. Where is the money trail? Money trail was found in the BJP’s account. I challenge Prime Minister Narendra and ED, to arrest BJP national president JP Nadda,” Atishi said.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal has moved the Delhi Court challenging his arrest and subsequent custody to the Enforcement Directorate in the case. He has sought urgent hearing of his plea on Sunday, March 24.