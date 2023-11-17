Delhi govt prepared over 1,000 ghats for Chhath puja this time: Atishi

Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi inspected the Chhath Ghat at ITO on Friday and assessed the ongoing preparations ahead of the two-day Chhath puja celebrations starting on Sunday.

On this occasion, Atishi said there will be no shortcomings in the preparations for the Chhath Puja in Delhi. In this direction, all MLAs and departments are present at the ground zero level, following the directives of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

She said Delhi is home to a large number of people from the ‘Purvanchal’ region and contributes socially, economically, and culturally to the development of Delhi. Chhath is a very important festival for all of them. “In this regard, for the past 8 years, the Arvind Kejriwal government has been organizing the Chhath Mahaparv in a grand manner across Delhi,” she said.

Atishi said the Kejriwal government has prepared more than 1000 ghats across the entire Delhi so that anyone in the city can celebrate the Chhath Mahaparv without having to go far from their homes. The Delhi government is arranging everything on these ghats, from constructing ponds to providing tents, lights, cleanliness, security, and more. Additionally, cultural programs will be organized by the Maithili-Bhojpuri Academy at many ghats. “Our effort is to ensure that our Purvanchali brothers and sisters in Delhi can celebrate the auspicious festival of Chhath with joy, peace, and enthusiasm,” she said.

During the inspection, the Delhi Revenue Minister directed officials to expedite Chhath ghat preparations and complete them soon to avoid last-minute tasks and any inconvenience to the devotees during festivities.