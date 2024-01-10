Def secy asks BEL scientists to collaborate with domestic start-ups

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane on Wednesday inaugurated Abhigyaan, a state-of-the-art auditorium at the Central Research Laboratory (CRL) of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, describing it as an asset to the scientific community.

Interacting with scientists and engineers of BEL, the senior official lauded their efforts towards bolstering national security while carrying forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

He urged them to have more collaboration with domestic start-ups and incubators with the aim to provide state-of-the-art technology and products to the armed forces. He emphasized that more initiatives should come from the scientists and engineers of BEL.

The defence secretary said as efforts are being made towards jointness of the three services, BEL can play an important role in ensuring that equipment and systems are provided to the armed forces and the Indian Coast Guard in an integrated manner.

The Abhigyaan auditorium consists of excellent acoustics, smart interfaces, a large interactive data wall and three cameras with extensive features for live feed.

There are also two high resolution displays for simultaneous presentation and demonstration. The auditorium has a seating capacity for 250 people and will be used for product demos, symposiums, hackathons, tech talks and lectures.

Bhanu Prakash Srivastava, chairman and managing director, BEL, and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.