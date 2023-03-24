Follow Us:
  MoD signs Rs 3,000-crore contract with BEL for electronic warfare systems

MoD signs Rs 3,000-crore contract with BEL for electronic warfare systems

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | March 24, 2023 4:43 pm

MoD signs Rs 3,000-crore contract with BEL for electronic warfare systems (PIB)

The Ministry of Defence today signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Hyderabad for the procurement of two Integrated Electronic Warfare Systems ‘Project Himshakti’ at an overall cost of about Rs 3,000 crores.
The project is under the Buy {Indian– IDMM (Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured)} category comprising contemporary and niche technologies.

The ‘Project Himshakti’ will encourage the participation of Indian Electronics and associated industries, including MSMEs, which are sub-vendors of BEL. It will generate employment of about three lakh man-days over a period of two years.
The project is a significant leap forward in developing indigenous capabilities making the country ‘Aatmanirbhar’, in consonance with the Make-in-India initiative of the government.

