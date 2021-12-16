Rs 2400 Crore Contract for BEL, HAL signs the contract

As a nod to the clarion call of indigenization, HAL signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the development and supply of 20 types of systems for the LCA Tejas Mk1A program today.

The five-year contract spanning from 2023 to 2028 is valued at Rs 2400 crores and involves supplying critical avionics Line Replaceable Units (LRUs), flight control computers, and night flying LRUs. This is the biggest ever order that HAL has placed on any Indian company boosting the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign, as reported.

“LCA Tejas program is an outstanding example of synergies between Indian Defence establishments such as HAL, DRDO & BEL. The current order for the development and supply of 20 types of critical avionics LRUs for Tejas Mk1A is a shot-in-the-arm for Make in India activity. HAL stands committed to indigenous products”, said Mr. R Madhavan, CMD, HAL.

The order for the supply of these systems for the 83 Tejas Mk1A fighter fleet will be executed by two Divisions of Bharat Electronics Limited at Bengaluru and Panchkula (Haryana). All the contracted items will be delivered by BEL to HAL in a ready-to-board condition.

“We are pleased to receive this order from HAL for the prestigious LCA Tejas program and look forward to continuing strong partnership and joint success with HAL,” expressed Ms. Anandi Ramalingam, CMD, BEL.

Deliveries under 83 Tejas Mk1A order to IAF will commence from FY 2023-24 onwards. The home-grown fighter is slated to be equipped with indigenous flight control computers, air data computers which would also be supplied by BEL under this contract. These systems have been designed and developed by various labs of DRDO and Aeronautical Development Agency, Bengaluru.

The contract documents were handed over by Mr. E P Jayadeva, General Manager LCA Tejas Division, HAL to Mr. Manoj Jain, General Manager (EW&A) BEL, at the occurrence.

(The author is a Delhi-based, DCC qualified, defence beat writer and independent contributor to print and online publications)