HAL signs with BEL its biggest order ever placed on an Indian company

In a major boost to indigenisation, HAL has signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the development and supply of 20 types of systems for the LCA Tejas Mk1A programme.

The five-year contract spanning from 2023 to 2028 is valued at Rs 2400 crores was signed in Bengaluru yesterday. It involves supplying critical avionics Line Replaceable Units (LRUs), flight control computers and night flying LRUs. This is the biggest ever order that HAL has placed on any Indian company boosting the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign.

“LCA Tejas programme is an excellent example of synergies between Indian Defence establishments such as HAL, DRDO & BEL. The current order for the development and supply of 20 types of critical avionics LRUs for Tejas Mk1A is a shot-in-the-arm for Make in India activity. HAL stands committed to indigenous products”, said R Madhavan, CMD of HAL.

“We are pleased to receive this order from HAL for the prestigious LCA Tejas programme and look forward to continuing strong partnership and joint success with HAL,” said Anandi Ramalingam, CMD, BEL.

The order for the supply of these systems for the 83 Tejas Mk1A fighter fleet will be executed by two Divisions of Bharat Electronics Limited at Bengaluru and Panchkula (Haryana). All the contracted items will be delivered by BEL to HAL in a ready to board condition.

Deliveries under 83 Tejas Mk1A order to IAF will commence from FY 2023-24 onwards. The home-grown fighter is slated to be equipped with indigenous flight control computers, air data computers which would also be supplied by BEL under this contract. These systems have been designed and developed by various labs of DRDO and Aeronautical Development Agency, Bengaluru.

The contract documents were handed over by E P Jayadeva, General Manager LCA Tejas Division, HAL to Manoj Jain, General Manager (EW&A) BEL.