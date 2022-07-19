Dapper Cheetah’s first phase of NFT collection

The Dapper Cheetah Club, India’s first community-driven Non-Fungible Token (NFT), has launched the first phase of its collection – the issuance of limited 200 NFTs.

Dapper Cheetah Club has a one-of-its-kind collection of 10,000 Cheetah NFTs on the Metaverse or the digital space.

The highly anticipated tokens were launched and were fully indulged by enthusiasts, investors and traders alike. Dapper Cheetah Club proposes a new digital world that’s user-friendly and welcoming for every user.

First revealed in June, the Dapper Cheetah Club has gained a lot of public interest. To reward its community investors, the brand will soon launch Phase 2, which will be a part of the broader collection.

While the first set of NFT collections was opened for the private mint with only 200 NFTs, the Club said that the future phases will be available for the public mint with the remaining 9800 NFTs.

The launch of the collection will be done in 5 phases. The Phase 1 collection went for bidding on 29th June on OpenSea and has been sold at the price of 0.03 Ethereum.