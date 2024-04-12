EC reviews preparedness for first phase of LS polls

The Election Commission on Friday reviewed preparedness for the first phase of the Lok Sabha election, scheduled to take place on April 19.

The poll panel asked over 350 observers to ensure smooth, free and fair polling.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar asked all the observers to strictly ensure that polling stations contain all amenities for voters especially to combat heat, no inducements are offered close to voting of first phase, forces are optimally utilised and law and order is kept under strict watch.

Election Commissioners– Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu were also present.

A slew of directions have been issued to the Central Observers.

The CEC directed to ensure preparedness for polling in all the constituencies well in advance and ensure the level playing field for all the stakeholders i.e. candidates and political parties besides randomization of EVMs/VVPATs and polling personnel in their presence.

He also asked to ensure a smooth process of home voting for those aged above 85 years and PwDs, and postal ballot for persons on election duty, essential duties and service voters.

Among others, to visit the polling stations in the constituency and ensure that assured minimum facilities are in place at all the polling stations, and to ensure that flying squads, statistics surveillance teams etc are doing their work round the clock and the efforts are being made so that there is no movement and distribution of cash, liquor, freebees, drugs/narcotics.

In the first phase, polling will be held in 102 LS seats spread across 21 states and Union Territories.