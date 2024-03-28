84 candidates in fray for 8 LS seats in first-phase polls in UP

A total of 84 candidates are left in the fray for the 8 Lok seats in Uttar Pradesh in the first-phase polls scheduled for April 19.

Altogether 155 candidates had filed their nominations till the last date on Wednesday. During scrutiny on Thursday, 71 papers were rejected mostly on technical grounds.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said that 84 nominations were found valid in the scrutiny.

Candidates, who have filed nominations for the first-phase polls, can withdraw their papers till 30 March.

The CEO said the Saharanpur seat has been left with 12 candidates after one nomination was rejected. In the Kairana seat, 15 candidates are in the fray after two papers were rejected, while in the Muzaffarnagar seat, 11 candidates remain in the fray after a record 27 nominations were rejected.

In the Bijnor seat, 12 nominations were rejected and the remaining 11 nomination papers were found valid, while in the Nagina (SC) seat, there are 6 candidates in the fray after papers of 6 were rejected.

In the Moradabad seat, 13 papers were found in order after 5 were rejected, while in the Rampur seat, 12 papers were rejected and only 6 candidates remain in the fray.

In the Pilibhit seat, 10 candidates remain in the fray after 6 papers were rejected.

Meanwhile, the ECI started the process of nominations for the second phase of polls in the 8 Lok Sabha seats in UP on Thursday.

The seats going to polls in the second phase include Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr (SC), Aligarh and Mathura.

The CEO said that the last date for filing nominations for the 8 Lok Sabha seats in the second phase in the state is April 4, while the scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on April 5. The last date for withdrawal of nomination is April 8. The second phase of voting will held on April 26.