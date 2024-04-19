First phase polling predicts people are keen to re-elect Modi Government: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath campaigned on Friday in Amroha, Bulandshahr, and Baghpat Lok Sabha constituencies.

In Amroha, he addressed a rally alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi in support of BJP candidate Chaudhary Kanwar Singh Tanwar.

In Bulandshahr, he urged voters to support BJP candidate Dr Bhola Singh and Baghpat seat, he rallied support for Rashtriya Lok Dal’s candidate Dr Rajkumar Sangwan.

The Chief Minister noted that based on the voting trends observed on Friday for the first phase, it’s evident that the people of the country are keen to re-elect the Modi Government.

The Chief Minister targeted the INDIA bloc, claiming that those who have compromised the country’s faith and security, and hindered its development, are now yearning for each and every vote.

Addressing a public meeting in Amroha, he said: “During the partition of the country in 1947, Pakistan had more territory but less population, while now it has a population of around 23 to 24 crore, yet many people there struggle to get food. Meanwhile, under the leadership of PM Modi, 80 crore people of India have been receiving free ration for the past four years.”

He further said that this reflects the picture of a changing and new India. Now, to move forward as a developed India, a self-reliant India, and a global leader, it is important to participate in the festival of democracy, ensuring that the Modi government is entrusted with the leadership of the country for the third time.

While campaigning in Gajraula for the Bulandshahr Lok Sabha seat, Yogi stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has introduced several slogans to preserve the country’s identity, which the Congress has mocked.

He added that both the SP and BSP have supported the Congress in this. “Congress, BSP, and SP are the root causes of the country’s issues, while the Bharatiya Janata Party offers solutions. Now, there are no more bomb blasts or terrorist activities because they know that they’ll face consequences along with their backers, he added.

He further said: “This time, let those who have compromised our faith and security, hindered our development, treated the youth, farmers, and traders unfairly, and intimidated our daughters and businessmen, yearn for each and every vote. Let them know that people will vote for those who prioritize the nation, aim for a developed India, and strive for a self-reliant India.”

Addressing an election rally in Baghpat Lok Sabha seat at Modinagar, Ghaziabad, Chief Minister Yogi emphasized that by honoring and uplifting the Annadata farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fulfilling the aspirations of Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh.

He highlighted that PM Modi has launched numerous schemes for farmers, the outcomes of which are evident to all. Whether it’s the respect given to the ‘annadata’ through PM Kisan Samman Nidhi or the efforts to enhance India’s global standing, strengthen border security, and address terrorism and Naxalism issues within the country.

He mentioned that the voting process for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections is underway. The brisk pace of voting indicates that people are keen to see the Modi government return to power once again in the country.

This inclination is natural because those who honor our forefathers deserve our respect in return. For the first time, Prime Minister Modi has brought pride to Uttar Pradesh by awarding the Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Saheb.