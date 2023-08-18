Dainik Jagran journalist Bimal Yadav killed in Bihar’s Araria

Early this morning, some unidentified men broke into the residence of a journalist in the Araria area of Bihar named Bimal Yadav and started shooting indiscriminately at him. He subsequently died of bullet injuries.

The victim Bimal Yadav was employed with Dainik Jagran. He was shot in the chest by four men who arrived at his residence in Raniganj.

The incident caused a massive uproar at the post-mortem site

The Superintendent of Police and a local Member of Parliament are among the police representatives present at the scene.

The deceased’s body was transferred there for a post-mortem while the FSL officials was there. The accused are on the run and police is trying to round them up.

According to local reports, he was shot dead outside of his home in the Raniganj neighbourhood of the district at around 4.30 am by armed intruders, according to Bihar Additional Director General Police ADG (HQ) JS Gangwar. FSL and the dog squad were activated. According to the family, Vimal Yadav’s brother was murdered in 2019, and Vimal’s murder followed suit.

The Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar has expressed grief over the incident.

He said, “It’s an unfortunate incident. I have ordered the officials to take immediate action soon after receiving the news”.