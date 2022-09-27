Couple found seriously injured, wife dead, husband critical

In a shocking incident that happened in Mustafabad area of North East Delhi, a husband and wife were found seriously injured in a closed room of a building on Tuesday. Both seemed to be brutally stabbed, and the woman’s throat was slit. The couple’s two-month-old child was found crying profusely next to his mother.

On information, a police team of Dayalpur police station reached the spot. The couple were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the woman was declared dead, while the man is undergoing treatment and is in critical condition.

A case has been registered at Dayalpur Police Station and investigation has been taken up.

A police official said that preliminary investigation hints that the husband killed his wife before attempting suicide. However, police are investigating the matter to ascertain the truth behind the whole incident.

According to the police official, the deceased has been identified as Neha, 23, a resident of Mustafabad. Her family includes husband Farman, 25 and 2-month-old son. Other family members live on different floors of the same building. Both were married in 2019.

As stated by the family members, they heard Neha’s son crying loudly on Tuesday noon. When they reached the second floor, the room was found locked from inside. The family members broke open the door and found Neha and Farman lying in a pool of blood on the floor.

Both of them were rushed to the hospital, where Neha was declared dead.

During inquiry, it was revealed that the couple used to quarrel often.

Police are probing the matter.