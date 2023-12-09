Cop seriously injured as terrorists fire at him in Srinagar

A Police Constable was seriously wounded when terrorists shot at him late evening on Saturday in Srinagar.

The constable Mohammad Hafiz Chad is reported to have received multiple bullet injuries.

He was attacked in the outskirts of Srinagar city.

Police said: “Terrorists fired upon and injured one police personnel, namely, Mohammad Hafiz Chad, son of Hassan Chad, resident of Bemina at Hamdaniya Colony, Bemina. He has been shifted to hospital for treatment.”

The area has been cordoned off by security forces. Further details are awaited.