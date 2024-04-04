UP ATS nabs 3 terrorists from India-Nepal border

The Uttar Pradesh ATS has arrested three suspected terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen who entered India illegally from Sonauli border of Nepal-India.

Two of them are from Pakistan while one is from Kashmir.

ADG STF Amitabh Yash disclosed here on Thursday that UP ATS had received information that some Pakistani citizens were about to enter India from Nepal border with the help of ISI.

Advertisement

“On which ATS field unit Gorakhpur, with the help of surveillance, arrested Mohammad Altaf Bhat of Rawalpindi, Syed Ghazanfar of Islamabad and Nasir Ali, a native of Jammu and Kashmir. All of them were planning to carry out terrorist incidents in India and have also taken training from the training camp of Hizbul Mujahideen with the help of ISI,” Yash said.

During the interrogation, Mohammad Altaf Bhat revealed that he was born in Kashmir and after the Kargil war, he went to Pakistan for jihad training with a militant of Hizbul Mujahideen. Altaf said that he always wanted Kashmir to become a part of Pakistan and for this purpose, Altaf reached Pakistan and took Jihadi training in the Muzaffarabad camp of Hizbul Mujahideen under the direction of ISI.

The terrorist said that Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, in collaboration with Kashmir-based terrorist organization Hizbul Mujahideen, is connecting Indian people to its network with the aim of spreading terror in India.

“Altaf had received instructions from HM’s Mujahids to secretly reach Jammu and Kashmir, India via Nepal, where he would be informed about the further plans. He met Nasir in Kathmandu who provided fake Aadhaar cards to Altaf and Ghazanfar and it was Nasir who told both of them to come to India via Sheikh Farenda village,” ADG said.

Nasir Ali is a resident of Kashmir and through WhatsApp he came in contact with a person named Salim of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. Salim told Nasir that your uncle is sending another person from Pakistan along with Ghazanfar, who will be met in Kathmandu, Nepal with whom he has to go to Jammu and Kashmir, India, the terrorists further revealed.

ATS has recovered a fake Aadhar card, passport and other documents from them.