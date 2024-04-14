Yogi assures Uttarakhand criminals fleeing UP won’t sneak into hill state

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that the criminals and mafia fleeing his state cannot enter the Uttarakhand. He said those trying to come to the Devbhoomi will be eliminated before they plan to enter the hill state.

Addressing three back-to-back election rallies in Srinagar, Roorkee, and Dehradun in favour of BJP candidates, the chief minister said people in Uttarakhand fear that the criminals and mafia fleeing from his state owing to the latter’s zero-tolerance policy might land up in the Himalayan state.

“Sometimes people tell me that your zero-tolerance policy and action against the mafia in Uttar Pradesh would result in their shifting bases to Uttarakhand. I replied to them that we wouldn’t let that happen. The criminals and mafia will be sent to the gallows before they plan to move out from Uttar Pradesh,” he asserted.

Yogi, one of the most sought-after Hindu faces of the BJP, said, “Anyone trying to harass traders and daughters won’t be spared come what may.”

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister added that Uttarakhand is witnessing an unparalleled coincidence of faith, heritage, and development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A railway track is being constructed between Rishikesh and Karnprayag. NIIT and medical college have been set up in Srinagar. Today, there is IIT, IIM, IIIT, and AIIMs along with a long chain of modern technology-based educational institutions being created in the Country. World-class universities are being set up in India while is not limited to the welfare schemes for social and economically weaker sections.”

He claimed that the 2024 election manifesto of the BJP promises three crore new houses to the economically weaker sections of society in the next three years. This is in addition to the four core houses already handed out to them in the last ten years.

Yogi said, “While 80 crore Indians are getting free ration, people in Pakistan are battling to get a single chapati. Pakistan is moving across the world with begging bowls.

He attacked the Congress party, saying its leadership has no priority against Modi’s ‘nation first’ approach. “Youth was unemployed in their regime but today there are enough employments for them. Catesim was the Congress government’s prime agenda but Modi has nationalism as the true spirit behind governance. They believed in the politics of appeasement. During the Congress regime, they said Muslims would have first right over the country’s resources but Modi says every citizen of India has equal rights over them. The prime minister is for appeasement of none, but for satisfaction of all,” he added.