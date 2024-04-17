Jammu and Kashmir: Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead by terrorists in Anantnag

UP ATS nabs 3 terrorists from India-Nepal border
Two of them are from Pakistan while one is from Kashmir.
The victim, whom the police identified as Raju Sah of Bihar, succumbed to injuries during treatment.
A migrant worker from Bihar was on Wednesday evening shot dead by terrorists in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
“The injured person, who was shot at by terrorists, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Search operation underway in the area. Further details to follow,” said Kashmir Zone Police.
Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off by security forces following the incident. A search operation to nab the terrorists have also been launched.
