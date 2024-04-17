Jammu and Kashmir: Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead by terrorists in Anantnag

A migrant worker from Bihar was on Wednesday evening shot dead by terrorists in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The victim, whom the police identified as Raju Sah of Bihar, was critically injured when terrorists fired at him from close range at Jablipora in Bijbehara.

Two bullets hit Raju on his neck and abdomen. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

"The injured person, who was shot at by terrorists, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Search operation underway in the area. Further details to follow," said Kashmir Zone Police. Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off by security forces following the incident. A search operation to nab the terrorists have also been launched.

More details are awaited.