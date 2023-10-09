Congress reiterates demand for removal of Manipur CM

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Monday reiterated its demand for immediate removal of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and imposition of President’s Rule in the strife-torn state.

“The CWC reiterates its previous demand for the immediate removal of the Chief Minister and imposition of President’s Rule as the first step in resolving the unprecedented crisis in Manipur,” read the resolution passed by the grand old party’s highest decision making body after a meeting held at the party headquarters here.

It further said,”The CWC expresses its deep anguish on the collapse of constitutional government and the continuing humanitarian tragedy in Manipur.”

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CWC said, “Even after more than five months, the Prime Minister has totally abandoned the people of Manipur and abdicated his constitutional responsibilities. Violent incidents have increased with numerous instances of vigilantism and threats by armed mobs.”

“The Union government has completely failed in its duty to maintain public order and bridge the divisions between the communities. The constitutional machinery in Manipur has broken down,” the party’s highest decision making body said.

It may be mentioned that ethnic clashes erupted in the Northeastern state on May 3. Hundreds of people have lost their lives, and thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps, since then.

Besides Congress, other Opposition parties have also blamed the BJP-led government for the situation in Manipur and demanded dismissal of Singh.