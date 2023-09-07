Congress rallies across J&K mark Bharat Jodo Yatra anniversary

Congress party held rallies across Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday to celebrate the first anniversary of Bharat Jodo Yatra that was started this day from Kanyakumari to Kashmir by Rahul Gandhi.

Foot march by Congress activists and leaders was held in all district headquarters of Jammu division and Kashmir valley. Rajni Patil, MP and party in-charge of J&K, led the celebrations in Jammu. Manoj Yadav, joint secretary AICC, was also present on the occasion.

CWC members, G A Mir, Tariq Hameed Karra and senior party leader Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed and other leaders led the Padyatras in Srinagar, Anantnag, Kulgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla and other districts in Kashmir.

CWC Member Ghulam Ahmad Mir led celebrations in the Anantnag district of South Kashmir where an impressive gathering of Congress workers held Padyatra.

Mir also addressed the workers and highlighted the positive impact and the imprints that the Yatra has left in the minds of the people. He said Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi spread energy not only to Congress cadres but to every person who believes in the Constitution and in the Idea of India.

He said the Yatra was a hard-hitting response to hate and religious politics, political exploitation and the misadventures to vitiate the atmosphere in the country.

The Yatra was launched to restore confidence among the people and ensure that Indian democracy is safeguarded from erosions besides the urges of the public are respected, he said.

A large number of Congress activists including women took part in the rally in Srinagar that was taken out from the Pradesh Congress Committee office at Moulana Azad road to Dalgate and was led by senior Congress leader and CWC member Tariq Hameed Karra.

Karra told mediapersons that the aim of the yatra was “Judega Bharat, Jeetega India”. The rally has been taken out to counter the attempts to spread hatred between communities in India.

Karra said it is only Rahul who can save people of the country, especially Jammu and Kashmir, from economic and other problems. People were being pushed into controversies like ‘India versus Bharat’ to divert their attention from the real issues and failures of the BJP government.

Why the BJP government should get panicked as the Opposition formed INDIA Alliance, Karra asked.