Congress MLAs stage protest in MP Assembly against Shah’s Ambedkar remarks

Opposition Congress MLAs arrived at the MP State Assembly holding copies of the Indian Constitution on the last day of the five-day winter session in Bhopal on Friday.

The Congress opposed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s controversial remarks about Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar in Parliament the other day.

Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Umang Singhar alleged that the BJP is insulting the Constitution and Dr Ambedkar. He added that despite making derogatory comments about Dr Ambedkar, Amit Shah has not yet apologised.

Congress MLAs staged a protest at the Assembly’s entrance, displaying placards and copies of the Constitution while raising slogans.

Singhar also alleged that BJP MPs manhandled Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at the doors of Parliament. He claimed that a false case had been registered against Rahul Gandhi.

Umang Singhar demanded that Amit Shah apologise for his comments and that the false case against Rahul Gandhi be withdrawn.