Karni Sena hold big protest in Agra on Rana Sanga birth anniversary

Activists of Karni Sena held a massive demonstration against SP MP Ramji Lal Suman on the occassion of Rana Sanga Jayanti in Etmadpur here on Saturday.

A large number of youth came in this rally with swords and guns in their hands. Highway shops have been closed.

Though there was a large contingent of police to control the youths but there was none to stop the youths brandishing swords and other weapons.

However, due to the protest, police has made elaborate security at the residence of SP MP Ramjilal Suman at Hariparvat.

Ramjilal Suman had made a statement saying that Raja Rana Sanga had invited Babar to defeat Ibrahim Lodhi.

On the birth anniversary of Rana Sanga of Etmadpur, people from all districts including Etah, Mainpuri, Firozabad, Mathura, Kasganj, Aligarh have arrived for the protest.

The anger about the disputed statement of the SP MP on Rana Sanga is clearly visible among the protesters.

Although at some places an attempt was made by the police to stop these people from reaching the venue, but they proved to be insufficient.