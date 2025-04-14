Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reaffirmed the Modi government’s commitment to ruthlessly rooting out drug networks.

In a post on ‘X’, he said, “In the ceaseless pursuit of building a drug-free Bharat, a monumental feat was achieved by seizing 300 kg of narcotics worth Rs 1800 crore near the international maritime border. This operation, in the seas, is a shining example of the success of the Modi government’s whole-of-government approach to rooting out the evil of narcotics. Applaud Gujarat Police ATS and Indian Coast Guard for the grand success”.

Reports said a consignment of 300 kg of narcotics worth Rs 1800 crore has been seized by the authorities off the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) near Gujarat’s coast. The action was a result of a swift operation by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) with Gujarat ATS on the night of April 12-13.

On spotting the ICG ship, smugglers dumped contraband and fled across the IMBL. The consignment was recovered at sea and was handed to the ATS for further investigation.

