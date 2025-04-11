Muslims in Lucknow protest Waqf Amendment Act after Friday prayers

Muslims held a protest demonstration outside the Asifi Mosque here in Bara Imambara after Friday prayers against the Waqf Amendment Act 2025.

Maulana Kalbe Jawwad, a Shia cleric, led the rally with the protesters castigating Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for the passage of the new law that they claimed is detrimental to the interests of Muslim community in the country.

A heavy police force was deployed near the Bara Imambara anticipating trouble ahead of the protest.

Addressing the protesters, Maulana Kalbe Jawwad said, “The government claims to be working for the progress of Muslims. How can we progress when they snatch our house?”

Reiterating the support of the Shia community to the All India Muslim Personal Law Board in the matter, he asserted that they would continue to protest against the new law on the Waqf.

Meanwhile, a report from Agra said that a major law and order problem was averted after the head of an animal was found in a bag in the Shahi Jama Masjid before the Friday prayers. Worshippers found the bag when they assembled at the mosque for Friday prayers. As the information spread, hundreds of Muslims reached the mosque.

The Jama Masjid Committee informed the police about the bag containing the animal head kept in a corner of the mosque. The police removed the bag before washing the mosque clean.

While scanning the CCTV footage of the area, the police came across a young man depositing the bag in the mosque. Soon, the police arrested the accused, identified as Nazaruddin, and registered a case against him. He is being questioned by the police.

After the incident, additional forces have been deployed near the mosque.