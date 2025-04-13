Owaisi announces protest meeting against Waqf Amendment Act in Hyderabad on April 19

AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi today announced that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) will hold a protest meeting at Darussalam in Hyderabad on April 19 to oppose the newly enacted Wakf Amendment Act.

Members of the AIMPLB from the two Telugu states, along with representatives from various Muslim organizations, are expected to participate in the protest. Members of the Parliamentary Waqf Committee are also being invited.

The meeting will be held at the AIMIM headquarters in Darussalam between 7 pm and 10 pm, and will be led by AIMPLB President Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani.

“I am directly asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Will the mosque in Sambhal remain a Waqf property? Is Gyanvapi a Waqf property? Will the mosque in Mathura be considered a Waqf property?” questioned Owaisi, strongly criticizing the new law.

He accused the BJP of spreading falsehoods and acting with mala fide intent, warning that Muslims stand to lose their properties under the amended Waqf law. He also criticized BJP allies, including N. Chandrababu Naidu, for supporting the passage of what he called an “unconstitutional” law in Parliament.

Earlier in the day, thousands of people, including a significant number of students and women, took to the streets in a massive protest against the Waqf Amendment Act.

The rally began at the Nizam College Grounds and concluded near the BR Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund. Protesters raised slogans against the NDA government and Prime Minister Modi, accusing them of targeting the Muslim community.

Congress MP Imran Masood and Government Advisor on Minority Affairs Shabbir Ali also participated in the protest. The rally caused significant traffic congestion in the heart of the city. Similar protests were held last Friday, following the passage of the Waqf Amendment Act in Parliament just a few days earlier.

