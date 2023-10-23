Congress Deviates from ‘One Family, One Ticket’ in MP Elections

In an apparent departure from its May 2022 Udaipur declaration, the Congress party in Madhya Pradesh has granted multiple election tickets to members of prominent families for the upcoming November 7 elections. This stands in contrast to the “one family, one ticket” formula that was a significant part of the party’s internal reforms.

Notably, the opposition leader Govind Singh’s family and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh’s family have secured three tickets each. Govind Singh, alongside his relative Chanda Rani Gaur and nephew Rahul Singh Bhadoriya, will be contesting the elections.

Meanwhile, Digvijaya Singh’s family has also secured multiple tickets, with his son, Jaivardhan Singh, and brother, Laxman Singh, along with his nephew Priyavrat Singh, all holding nominations as candidates. Additionally, the late former chief minister Arjun Singh’s family is not left out, as his son Ajay Singh and brother-in-law Rajendra Singh have also received nominations. Sena Patel and his brother-in-law Mukesh Patel will be contesting on Congress tickets.

The list of Congress nominees further includes Deepak Pintu Joshi, the son of former Congress lawmaker Manish Joshi, and Vikrant Bhuria, the son of former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria. Reena Baurasi Setiya, Prem Chand Guddu’s daughter, Atif Aqueel (son of lawmaker Arif Aqueel), and Sachin Yadav (son of the late former minister Subhash Yadav) are among the party’s candidates.

On another note, during a rally in Mulugu, Telangana, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had voiced her criticism of the KCR government. She highlighted the fact that three ministers in the state government are from the Chief Minister’s family, drawing attention to issues of nepotism within the government.