Cong policies became cause of Naxalism and terrorism in India: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath revealed that everyone knows that the policies of Congress became the cause of Naxalism and terrorism within the country.

While ,addressing the media at his official residence on Wednesday, before leaving for Maharashtra tour, he lashed out at Congress. He said that Congress is the oldest political party in the country but unfortunately, after independence it became directionless and today it has turned leaderless too.

” The adverse effect of directionlessness is that many Congress leaders have continuously made malicious attempts to curse, insult India’s civilization and culture and defame Sanatana in every way. The same unfortunate situation was seen during the UPA government, when a senior Congress leader and the then Union Home Minister made a malicious attempt to insult India’s Sanatan culture and defame it in front of the world in the name of saffron terrorism,” he alleged.

Advertisement

CM said that today under the leadership of Modi ji, the problem of terrorism and Naxalism has been solved. Extremism-terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and anarchy in the North-East have also been curbed.” During the UPA government, there were about 115-120 districts in 17 states which were in the grip of Naxalite violence and the then governments did not have the will power to fight terrorism, Naxalism and extremism, that was the reason there was anarchy and disorder in the country but now Naxalism has been controlled. It has been limited to two-three districts of some states of the country and very soon Naxalism will be eradicated frombthe country,” he claimed.

CM Yogi said that in the last ten years, a better security environment has been created in the country. By completely abolishing Article 370, the root of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir ended and under the leadership of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir was connected to the mainstream of development.

” By controlling the extremism and anarchy in the North-Eastern states, it was successful in connecting them with the mainstream of the nation. The Congress government used to insult and defame India’s eternal civilization and culture, but under the leadership of Modi ji, it is gaining respect in the world. India’s pride has now been restored,” he said.

The CM said that he believed that Congress was playing with the security of the country by making malicious attempts to defame the Sanatanis, to steal from them and to divide them into caste camps. The public is completely ignoring the Congress and supporting the slogan of ‘Once again Modi government’ under the leadership of Modi ji.

” When the results of 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be declared on June 4, Modi ji will become the Prime Minister of the country with an overwhelming majority. His third term will prove to be a milestone in terms of India’s prosperity, security, self-reliant and developed India. This will be a moment of pride for every Indian,” he added.

In response to a question, CM Yogi said that Congress’s policy of Muslim appeasement had become the reason for the partition of the country. This shows that the Congress leadership had become puppets in the hands of those who were responsible for the partition of the country by insulting and putting India’s eternal culture and tradition in the dock. Those who have always cursed India and Indianness and have caused irreparable damage to it. Congress was continuously humiliating India while playing into their hands, he said.