Decision on Congress candidates for Amethi, Rae Bareli in 24-30 hours: Jairam Ramesh

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will finalise the names of candidates for the Amethi and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats in UP In the next 24 to 30 hours. After this, the decision will be announced formally,” Jairam Ramesh said here on Wednesday breaking the suspense on the issue.

The statement of the Congress general secretary in-charge of Communications put to rest all the speculations over the grand old party’s decision on the two parliamentary constituencies.

“Till that (finalisation of the names) is done, all information, tickers, the so-called office orders, all are baseless,” he said.

Earlier, the Central Election Committee (CEC) of Congress had empowered the party president to finalise its candidates for the two crucial Lok Sabha seats.

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who represented the Rae Bareli constituency, was recently elected member of the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.

In the last elections, Union Minister Smriti Irani defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Amethi constituency. Elections to the Rae Bareli and Amethi Lok Sabha seats are scheduled to take place on 20th May. The last date for filing of nominations is 3rd May.