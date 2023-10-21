Gandhi Siblings and KCR’s Family Spar Over Dynasty Politics

In the lead-up to the Telangana polls, the Gandhi siblings have been criticized by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar’s minister son and MLC daughter for their remarks on dynasty politics.

KT Rama Rao, the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development; Industries and Commerce; and Information Technology, Electronics and Communications of Telangana, expressed his views on Rahul Gandhi’s statements.

He emphasized the need to highlight the performance of the BJP and questioned their achievements in the past nine-and-a-half years. Rama Rao also found humor in Rahul Gandhi’s comments about family rule and dynasty.

Advertisement

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have been actively campaigning in the poll-bound state, targeting Chief Minister KCR and the BRS chief. Their criticisms have led to strong responses from Telangana’s Minister KT Rama Rao and his sister, Legislative Council member K Kavitha.

Responding to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s comments about accommodating family members in the cabinet, Kavitha questioned the legitimacy of such criticism, considering her extensive family background in Indian politics. Kavitha humorously remarked that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s discussion of family politics was the most amusing thing she had heard during the election campaign.

During a rally in Mulugu, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the KCR government, pointing out that three ministers in the state government belong to the Chief Minister’s family. This observation raised questions about social justice and representation in Telangana.

In summary, the run-up to the Telangana polls has witnessed a heated exchange of words between the Gandhi siblings and Chief Minister KCR’s family. The discussions have revolved around the topic of dynasty politics and the representation of family members in political positions, with each side presenting its perspective. As the election campaign unfolds, the state is yet to see how these exchanges will impact the electoral landscape in Telangana.