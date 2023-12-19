Congress constitutes panel for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

The Congress on Tuesday announced that it has constituted a national alliance committee for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The announcement of the panel by the grand old party came on a day when the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) Opposition bloc is going to hold a meeting to chalk out a strategy for the general elections.

“In the run-up to the General Elections-2024, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has constituted the National Alliance Committee with immediate effect,” read the communique issued by the Congress general secretary in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal.

Congress General Secretary Mukul Wasnik has been appointed convenor of the National Alliance Committee, the statement said.

The members of the panel included former chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, it said. The other two members of the committee are former Union minister Salman Khurshid and Mohan Prakash.