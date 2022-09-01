Congress announces 10 guarantees for poll-bound Himachal Pradesh

Congress announces 10 guarantees: In order to woo the voters of the state ahead of the assembly elections, the Congress party on Wednesday announced 10 guarantees for the people of Himachal Pradesh.

The announcements were made at the state party headquarters in the presence of Election Observer for Himachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and party state in-charge Rajiv Shukla.

Baghel said: “The old pension of the employees will be implemented as soon as the Congress government is formed in the state. Employment for five lakh unemployed youth, a start-up fund of Rs 680 crore will be created for the youth. Farmers and horticulturists will be given the right to decide the price of their produce.”

“Apart from this, 300 units of electricity will be given free of cost to domestic consumers per month, and women above 18 years of age will get Rs 1,500 per month. Free treatment will be made available at the doorstep through mobile clinics in every village. Four English medium schools will be opened in each assembly constituency,” he said.

Furthermore, 10 litres of milk will be procured from the cattle owners daily and cow dung will be bought at the rate of Rs 2 per kg, he said, adding that the pro-people guarantees are the demands of the people and also much needed for the development of the area.

“The people should trust Congress as we do what we say and do not resort to gimmicks. We are not making any promises to the people which we cannot fulfill,” he said. Everyone has the right to the government treasury, the money should not reach only to a select few, hence we have come out with these guarantees after a lot of thought, he added.

“There are clear instructions of the Congress high command that whatever promises are made to the public, these should be fulfilled on time,” said Baghel. The state unit Congress president Pratibha Singh said that their party will fulfill all its election promises as soon as it comes to power.