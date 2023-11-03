Cong tears into BJP govt, accuses it of ‘demolishing’ autonomous probe agencies

Continuing its attack on the Centre, the Congress on Friday accused it of using independent and autonomous law enforcement agencies as its “campaigners” to target opposition leaders during polls and said such agencies are being completely “demolished” by the ruling dispensation.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Congress leader Pawan Khera said, “We release the list of star campaigners for elections. But, for BJP, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax (IT) are their campaigners.”

In an apparent reference to the recent raid conducted by the ED in Rajasthan, he said, “They (probe agencies) are being given targets ahead of the elections by giving a list (of opposition leaders). They intimidate leaders to join the BJP, otherwise action is initiated against them.”

Advertisement

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Khera said, “Modi ji , ED, CBI and IT are not your ‘frontline warriors’. The matter is very serious where supposedly independent autonomous agencies are being completely demolished by the regime. They are destroying it.”

“Elections are slated in five states (Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram). In two states, the Congress is in power. Where this is Congress rule, they send their frontline warriors to scare and intimidate (their opponents). This is Modi’s own tool kit,” he added.

The Congress’ media and publicity head also claimed that more than 95 per cent of the cases registered by the probe agencies were against the opposition leaders.

He said the grand old party always wants the probe agencies to remain powerful and “autonomous and not work under anyone’s control”.

“You strengthen these agencies, not compel them (to act against opposition leaders) ,” he said.

Notably, the Opposition under the umbrella of ‘INDIA’ has been accusing the BJP of “misusing” the probe agencies to target opposition leaders.