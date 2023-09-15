Cong MLA from Nuh Mamman Khan moves Punjab and Haryana High Court for SIT probe

On Thursday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court gave the Haryana government notice regarding a plea in Mamman Khan vs. State of Haryana and Others asking for the formation of a high-level Special Investigation (SIT) to look into the cases relating to recent communal violence in the Nuh district.

After Congress MLA Mamman Khan submitted his petition, Justice Vikas Bahl requested the state government’s response. Interesting to note was that during the hearing itself, Mamman Khan learned that he had also been named as an accused party in one of the instances involving violence.

Khan consequently asked for protection from coercive measures as well. Senior Advocate RS Cheema asked the court to grant Khan the freedom to seek the proper remedy for the protection of his liberty during the hearing on behalf of Khan. The demand was granted.

Khan further emphasised the importance of the SIT being constituted of officials with at least the rank of Inspector General of Police. The Court issued notice on the same and posted the case for further consideration on October 19.

“Notice of motion with respect to the limited prayer made by learned Senior Counsel for the petitioner. Liberty is granted to the petitioner to seek appropriate remedy for protection of liberty in accordance with law,” the order said.

AAG Deepak Sabharwal previously informed the court that 42 people had been arrested and 53 people had been named as suspects in a first information report (FIR) filed at Police Station Nagina in accordance with Sections 148, 149, 153-A, 379-A, 436, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. According to information provided to the court, co-accused Taufiq mentioned the petitioner Khan as one of the accused, and it was discovered during the inquiry that Khan and Taufiq had spoken on the phone the day before the alleged incident. Additionally, it was claimed that on the pertinent dates, Khan was just 1.5 km away from the scene of the incident.

It was also submitted that Khan was issued notice on August 25 to appear before the police on August 31. However, he wanted 10 days’ time to join the investigation. Since he failed to join the investigation, on September 4, he was made an accused after considering relevant material, the Court was informed.