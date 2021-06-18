Chhattisgarh has decided to prepare before the arrival of the predicted third wave of COVID-19.

All the government hospitals across the state are being upgraded and equipped with ultramodern facilities.

Chhattisgarh Government has started upgrading all the district hospitals and block-level hospitals, making them fully-equipped with all kinds of facilities. Chief Minister has directed all the District Collectors to submit an action plan for upgrading the hospitals and health centers, within 15 days.

Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel has said that no stone would be left unturned in strengthening the health infrastructure and in making the healthcare and medical facilities easily accessible to common people even in the remotest of the areas in state.

He further said that facilities such as ICU, oxygen related equipment, beds, ventilators etc in these hospitals have been enhanced and upgraded to provide better COVID treatment to the patients.

Moreover, the number of doctors in community health centers has also been significantly increased in view of the need to further strengthen health management, he said.

Mr. Baghel said that action plan for development of all the district hospitals and community health centers should be prepared as soon as possible. Under this plan, all the aforementioned hospitals should be made well-equipped with operation theatre, labour room, laboratory, ICU, ventilators, blood bank and free medicines etc.

The facilities in these hospitals should be upgraded to provide 24×7 treatment facilities, he added.

CM Baghel has advised to ensure that the District Collectors submit the proposal as above along with the budget requirement within 15 days.