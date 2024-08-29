Chhattisgarh embarks on digital revolution with PM SHRI initiative

In a bid to revolutionise education in the state, the Chhattisgarh government, led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, has initiated a comprehensive smart-class programme across 263 schools under the Pradhan Mantri School for Rising India (PM SHRI) initiative. Aligned with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, this initiative focuses on upgrading educational infrastructure in tribal-dominated and Naxal-affected regions.

The programme has already been successfully implemented in 211 schools, with an additional 52 schools set to join soon. This ambitious project aims to bridge the educational divide and provide quality education to every child, fostering a holistic understanding of the curriculum.

The PM SHRI scheme is designed to provide quality education in an inclusive environment, catering to diverse backgrounds, language needs, and academic capabilities of students. The selected schools will each receive an investment of Rs 2 crore for upgrades, including the installation of modern technological resources such as Information and Communication Technology (ICT) tools and digital classrooms. This move is expected to bring a significant enhancement in the educational standards of these institutions.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Sai emphasised the importance of this initiative, stating, “Our focus is not only on academic excellence but also on equipping students with practical skills through vocational education and internships with local industries. This will empower them to pursue successful careers.”

In accordance with NEP 2020, the state government plans to provide education in local dialects up to class 8. This includes languages such as Chhattisgarhi, Halbi, Gondi, Bhatri, and Sarguja, reflecting an effort to connect children with their cultural roots while ensuring a strong academic foundation. The policy also highlights the importance of skill development and technical education, aiming to create a balance between work and life with a solid academic base.

To further enhance the quality and reach of education in remote and tribal areas, the government is establishing District Education and Training Institutes (DIETs) in regions like Surajpur and Gariaband. New educational institutions are also being developed across the state, ensuring widespread access to quality education.

A centralised Vidya Review Centre will be set up to monitor the attendance and academic progress of students, supported by smart classrooms and internet projectors in schools. This initiative marks a significant step towards modernising education in Chhattisgarh.

Additionally, the state government has launched ‘Nyota Bhojan,’ a programme that provides freshly prepared meals to students in Government Primary Schools, in line with the Prime Minister’s Nutrition Power Scheme. Chief Minister Sai personally participated in this initiative by celebrating his birthday with students at a Nyota Bhojan event in his native village Bagia.

To foster community involvement in education, the Chief Minister has directed the organisation of large-scale parent-teacher meetings across the state. These meetings aim to inform parents about the new education policy and the changes taking place in the education sector, encouraging their active participation in their children’s academic journey.

Chhattisgarh BJP spokesperson Anurag Agrawal hailed the smart-class initiative as a watershed moment in the state’s education system, underscoring Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s unwavering commitment to enhancing educational outcomes. This visionary programme is poised to empower the state’s young generation with quality education and essential skills, driving Chhattisgarh’s prosperity and development, he added.

According to state officials, the PM SHRI scheme, a centrally sponsored initiative, aims to establish over 14,500 schools nationwide. These schools will focus on holistic development, fostering cognitive skills, and preparing students for the challenges of the 21st century. The educational approach will be experiential, inquiry-driven, and student-centred, ensuring that learning outcomes are achieved across all grades. Assessments will emphasise conceptual understanding and the application of knowledge in real-world situations, ensuring a competency-based education for all.