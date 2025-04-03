Chhattisgarh government announces key appointments, 36 selections evoke celebration and dissent

The BJP government in Chhattisgarh announced appointments for 36 chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of state corporations, boards, and development authorities on Wednesday, marking its first major administrative overhaul since assuming power 15 months ago. The list, which blends seasoned leaders with fresh faces, has evoked celebrations among party workers while also triggering discontent within the BJP ranks over favoritism and the sidelining of loyal workers.

The BJP’s selections prioritise organisational loyalty and regional influence. Among the key appointees, Srinivas Maddi has been named Chairman of the State Finance Commission, while Bhupendra Savanni will head the Chhattisgarh Renewable Energy Development Agency (CREDA). Lokesh Kawadia has been appointed Chairman of the Nishaktjan (Disabled) Finance Development Corporation. The party has also sought to include younger leaders, with Nilu Sharma as Chairperson of the Chhattisgarh Tourism Board and Anurag Singh Dev as Chairman of the Housing Board.

However, dissent is brewing within the BJP ranks. Many party workers have raised concerns that those who remained loyal to the party, even during the Congress regime, have now been sidelined. One senior BJP leader, speaking anonymously, stated, “These appointments have ignored those who fought relentlessly for the party when it was in opposition. Instead, we see positions going to individuals with stronger political backing rather than grassroots workers who dedicated years to the BJP’s cause.”

The appointment of Rakesh Pandey as Chairman of the Khadi & Village Industries Board triggered jubilant celebrations in Durg, with supporters lighting fireworks, distributing sweets, and garlanding Pandey, a senior BJP leader and brother of party National Vice President Saroj Pandey. “This is a recognition of Durg’s grassroots workers,” said Pandey, who has been with the BJP for many years. “I’ll focus on reviving khadi as a symbol of rural empowerment.”

The Opposition has also criticised the BJP over gender representation, highlighting that only four of the 36 appointees are women. Congress spokesperson Sushil Anand Shukla questioned, “Where’s the ‘Beti Bachao’ spirit?” The BJP defended its selections, with spokesperson Rajiv Chakraborty stating, “Competence, not quotas, guides our decisions.”

The appointments will take effect from November 1, with appointees set to assume their roles in key development sectors. Meanwhile, BJP leaders on the ground remain divided as growing dissent raises concerns about internal cohesion.

The appointments underscore the BJP’s strategic push to strengthen its administrative grip in Chhattisgarh. However, growing dissent among grassroots workers, who feel overlooked despite their unwavering commitment, poses a challenge. To maintain confidence and unity within the party, addressing these concerns will be crucial.