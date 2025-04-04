HM Shah to visit Chhattisgarh today to review anti-naxal operations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Chhattisgarh on Friday for a two-day trip to evaluate the progress of the ongoing anti-Naxal operations in the state.

During his visit, HM Shah will chair a high-level meeting to review the current operations, focusing particularly on the Leftwing insurgency-hit areas of Bastar and Gariaband. His visit will include a direct review of the security situation in these regions, with a particular emphasis on the progress and effectiveness of anti-Naxal measures.

This visit comes at a critical time as Chhattisgarh has seen significant success in its efforts to combat Naxal violence. So far in 2025, at least 130 Naxalites have been killed in encounters, with more than 110 of those deaths occurring in the Bastar division, which includes the districts of Bijapur and Kanker.

Additionally, over 105 Naxalites have been arrested, and 164 have voluntarily surrendered as part of the ongoing efforts to restore peace to the region.

On Saturday, HM Shah is set to travel to Dantewada, a key area in south Bastar, where he will meet with security personnel actively involved in the operations.

Additionally, the Union Home Minister will attend the closing ceremony of the ‘Bastar Pandum’ festival, an event organised by the state government to highlight the rich art, culture, and cuisine of the various tribal communities in Bastar.

HM Shah’s visit is part of the government’s broader strategy to eliminate the Naxal threat by March 31, 2026.

He has consistently urged Maoists to surrender and rejoin society, promising a well-structured rehabilitation process.

The Home Minister’s visit underscores the government’s ongoing commitment to ending the Naxal insurgency and ensuring long-term peace and development in the affected regions.