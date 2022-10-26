Chhat Puja: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena has given approval to the state government for Chhath Puja at the designated ghats (banks) of Yamuna River in Delhi. He also issued instructions to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to ensure clean ghats and water for the devotees.

Alluding to Kejriwal’s tweet that Chhath Puja can be done anywhere on the banks of river Yamuna, the LG has instructed the CM to avoid misleading and premature publicity. In the proposal sent by the Delhi government to the LG, the worship was to be done at the designated places. In such a situation, Kejriwal’s tweet created confusion in the people.

The LG has directed the revenue and environment departments to strictly implement the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) with regard to pollution in Yamuna. He said strict monitoring should be done to ensure that the river is not polluted.

Earlier, in view of the approval of the chief minister, instructions were given to all the district magistrates that no polluting material should be immersed in Yamuna. Additional measures should be taken for this.

Instructions have also been given to take all measures like posting of banners, posters, audio messages, CDVs on the site to ensure that the guidelines issued by the NGT.

The Delhi government has also ordered the district administrations to ensure that apart from other general messages on all ghats of Yamuna, messages to follow the guidelines for cleaning of Yamuna river are also displayed on the LED system. Along with this, civil defense volunteers should be deployed at all ghats to facilitate the movement of devotees.